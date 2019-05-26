DEARBORN, Mich. - Award-winning films depicting the diverse, daily lives of Arabs and Arab Americans comprise the offerings of a Detroit-area film festival.

The 14th Arab Film Festival runs from June 7-16 in Detroit, Ann Arbor and Dearborn's Arab American National Museum, which presents the festival.

It includes Michigan premieres and prize-winners from several film festivals, including Sundance and Cannes. Selections include "Capernaum," "Yomeddine," "Sofia," and "Dunya's Day."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.