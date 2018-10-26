15-year-old student struck by hit-and-run driver in Waterford Township, police say

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a student and left the scene in Waterford Township, officials said. (WDIV)

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a student and left the scene in Waterford Township, according to authorities.

The 15-year-old was crossing Crescent Lake and Hatchery roads in the crosswalk at 7:41 a.m. Friday when a vehicle turned south from Hatchery onto Crescent Lake and struck the student, police said.

Paramedics checked the student at the scene, but the student didn't need to be taken to the hospital, officials said.

Police said the light-colored, four-door vehicle didn't stop after striking the student.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Waterford Police Department at 248-618-7527 or 248-674-COPS.

