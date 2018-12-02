16-year-old arrested in fatal shooting outside Wayne recreational center

WAYNE, Mich. - According to Wayne police, a 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting that happened outside the HYPE Recreation Center of Western Wayne on Nov. 16.

The Wayne Police Department announced the arrest in a Facebook post Sunday. The suspect is a Wayne resident. The arrest was made on Saturday.

The Michigan State Police Special Investigation Section assisted Wayne police with the investigation.

The victim was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Wayne after the shooting and pronounced dead there.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting, police say.

The victim has been identified as a 19-year-old man from Ypsilanti.

