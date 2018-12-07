Teenager charged as adult for murder of 19-year-old during drug deal in Wayne, police say

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 16-year-old boy will be charged as an adult in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old man during a drug deal in Wayne, according to authorities.

Antoine Perry, of Wayne, is accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old Ypsilanti Township man.

Wayne police officers were called to the HYPE Athletic Center in the 6300 block of Howe Road around 5:20 p.m. Nov. 26.

Perry allegedly contacted the 19-year-old to purchase marijuana. When the victim started to drive away, Perry tried to take the marijuana without paying, according to officials.

Perry fired a weapon at the 19-year-old, striking him multiple times, police said.

Officers said they found the 19-year-old in the lobby of the building with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead.

Perry was arrested Saturday. He is charged with felony murder, armed robbery and two felony firearms violations.

He was arraigned Friday and is being held in the Wayne County Jail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 21, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Dec. 28. Both will be held at 29th District Court in Wayne.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.