16-year-old boy drowns while swimming with friends in Oakland County

OXFORD, Mich. - A family is devastated after a 16-year-old boy drowned in an Oakland County lake.

Police said Lafrance Marshall was swimming with his friends around 7:20 p.m. Sunday at Clear Lake in Oxford.

Officials said Lafrance was with three friends and they were swimming to a floating platform about 50 feet from shore. Lafrance couldn't make it to the platform, and he drowned.

Oakland County deputies, firefighters and members of the dive team went to the lake to help, but Lafrance was found in about 25 feet of water. First responders did CPR on the way to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead.

Nearly 200 of Lafrance's friends showed up Monday to walk about a half-mile to his mother's house. They all had flowers and a hug for his mother.

