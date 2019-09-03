17-month-old girl dies after being hit by mother's car in Detroit driveway

DETROIT - A 17-month-old girl died Tuesday morning after she was hit by her mother's car in Detroit.

Police said the child's mother was backing out of a driveway about 10:40 a.m. in the 18400 block of Faust Avenue, near Eight Mile Road and the Southfield Freeway.

The 22-year-old woman hit the girl with her black Chevrolet Malibu, police said.

The girl was rushed to a hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Police are still investigating.

