17-year-old charged after making threats to Plymouth-Canton high schools

A 17-year-old is facing serious charges after making threats directed at Plymouth-Canton high schools.

Brendan James Sibel was arraigned on two counts of terrorism threat, a 20-year-felony - and two counts of bomb threat, a 4-year felony.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office issued the charges following a police investigation that began this week, when students at Canton and Salem High Schools reported discovering threats written on a bathroom wall in each building.

“We are evaluating these very serious cases on an individual basis. In this case, we can prove beyond a

reasonable doubt alleged bomb and terrorism threats,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy. “We urge anyone that has any information on any potential school threat case to notify law enforcement

immediately."

The threats were determined to be non-credible.

“Threats made against our schools, regardless of intent, will not be tolerated. Any threats to the safety of our students and staff will be taken seriously, and those deemed responsible will be held accountable,” said Monica L. Merritt, P-CCS Superintendent of Schools. “We recognize what makes our high school campus so unique as ‘Three Schools, One Park’ also presents some unique challenges…but we have an incredible community, and together we will ensure that P-CCS remains a safe learning environment for all,” Merritt added.

35th District Court Judge Ronald Lowe set Sibel’s bond at $250,000, no 10 percent; a bond hearing was also scheduled for this afternoon, at 3 p.m.

“The Canton Police Department is dedicated to thoroughly investigating all threats to the safety of our residents, and specifically our student population,” said Deputy Director of Police Chad Baugh.

PCEP was placed under lockdown twice in the last two weeks, but police said these charges are not related.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.