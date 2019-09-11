17-year-old girl left scene after hitting bicyclist in Monroe, police say

MONROE, Mich. - A 17-year-old girl left the scene after hitting a man on a bicycle with a vehicle in Monroe, officials said.

The crash happened Monday in the 1000 block of East Third Street, police said.

A 50-year-old man told police he had been struck by a tan four-door vehicle while riding his bicycle in an alley.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital for treatment, according to authorities.

The girl was located around 8 p.m. Tuesday and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The case has been forwarded to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office.

