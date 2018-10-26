2 arrested after shooting at Pontiac apartment complex; stolen SUV recovered

PONTIAC, Mich. - An investigation opened Thursday after a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman were shot at.

According to authorities, Oakland County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 700 block of Cottage Street on a report of shots being fired. A red SUV matching the description of a stolen vehicle was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the red SUV and all five of its occupants were detained.

The investigation led deputies to a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with multiple bullet holes in it, as well as numerous spent shell casings lying on the ground. Witnesses were able to identify the suspected shooter to police and directed them to the apartment that he had entered after the shots had been fired.

Deputies detained all of the occupants in the apartment.

Police believe an argument had escalated into a physical confrontation between the suspect and subjects inside of the apartment, leading to the suspect pointing a handgun at the victims. The victims fled the apartment and were shot at by the suspect using an assault rifle. The shots missed the victims but struck a vehicle parked in the roadway.

The occupants of the SUV, the occupants of the apartment, the victims and the witnesses were transported back to a Pontiac substation for follow-up interviews.

A search warrant was obtained and a search of the residence was conducted. Detectives recovered an assault rifle and a handgun from inside of the apartment.

A 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, both residents of Pontiac, were arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

