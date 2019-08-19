2 arrested in 26-year-old man's 'suspicious' death at Dearborn home

DEARBORN, Mich. - Two people are in custody in connection with the "suspicious" death of a 26-year-old man found inside a Dearborn home, officials said.

Dearborn police were called around 7 a.m. Aug. 12 to a home on Appoline Street for a report of an injured person.

When officers arrived, they found the Marine City man and rendered first aid. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Dustin Jordan and Richard Hayes have been taken into custody, police said.

Richard Hayes (WDIV)

Dustin Jordan (WDIV)

"This loss of life is tragic, and on behalf of the Dearborn Police Department, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the young man," Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said.

Police have identified the man but are withholding his name until his family is notified.

The man's death is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dearborn police at 313-943-2241.

