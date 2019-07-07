17-year-old killed after fight breaks out at Knights of Columbus hall in Taylor

At 10:54 p.m. Saturday, Taylor police responded to a large fight and possible stabbing at hall on Breast Road.

TAYLOR, Mich. - Police are investigating a fight that happened Saturday night at Knights of Columbus hall and claimed the life of a teen.

At 10:54 p.m. Saturday, Taylor police responded to a large fight and possible stabbing at the hall on Brest Road. The hall was being rented out for a private event. Four people were taken to a hospital.

One 17-year-old male died from his injuries. The other three people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Taylor police are being assisted by Michigan State Police and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the fight is asked to call Taylor police at 734-287-6611.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.