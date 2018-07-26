2 construction workers injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-75 at Allen Road in Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. - Two construction workers were taken to a hospital Wednesday after they were struck in a three-vehicle crash on I-75 in Taylor, police said.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on northbound I-75 at Allen Road. Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Both workers were taken to the hospital in an ambulance. One is in critical condition and the other has minor injuries, according to officials.

Michigan State Police troopers are at the scene investigating the cause of the crash.

Only one lane of northbound I-75 was left open, police said.

