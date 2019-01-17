2 corrections officers assaulted by inmate at quarantine facility in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. - A prisoner at the Charles Egeler Reception & Guidance Center in Jackson allegedly assaulted two officers Monday morning at 9:30 a.m., according to Chris Gautz at the Michigan Department of Corrections public information officer.

RGC is a quarantine facility responsible for intake processing of male offenders who are sentenced to a term of incarceration with MDOC, according to its website.

The prisoner allegedly punched an officer in the jaw. That officer fell to the ground and a second officer stepped in to help. The prisoner shoved the second officer into a filing cabinet and that officer fell to the ground.

Gautz said a handful of officers jumped in and helped subdue the prisoner and helped the injured officers. The two injured officers were taken to a hospital. The second officer was treated and released, the first officer was expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday.

MDOC officials visited the first officer Wednesday morning and said he was in good spirits. He was not critically injured but did have a serious jaw injury.

The prisoner accused in the assault was moved to a higher security facility.

Michigan State Police are investigating the alleged assault.