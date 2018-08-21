2 Detroit residents charged in organized retail crime probe in Canton Township, Dearborn

The first charges stemming from a raid earlier this month in Detroit and Dearborn have been announced.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy announced charges in connection with an organized retail crime scheme that police say stretched from Canton Township to Dearborn and Detroit.

Nafez Mohammad, 59, is being charged with:

( 1) Count Continuing Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony

(10) Counts of Receiving & Concealing Stolen Property $1,000 - $20,000, a 5-year felony

(17) Counts of Organized Retail Crime, a 5-year felony

( 2) Counts of Receiving & Concealing Stolen Property $200 - $1,000, a 1-year misdemeanor

Victoria Henderson, 33, is being charged with:

( 1) Count of Continuing Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony

(15) Counts of Receiving & Concealing Stolen Property $1,000 - $20,000, a 5-year felony

(17) Counts of Organized Retail Crime, a 5-year felony

( 2) Counts of Receiving & Concealing Stolen Property $200 - $1,000, a 1-year misdemeanor

According to police, between March 16, 2018 and July 27, 2018, it is alleged that Henderson, and additional suspects, would steal from various retail stores in Canton such as CVS, Walgreens, Rite-Aid, and Target. The defendant(s) would turn the stolen merchandise over to Mohammad.

It is alleged that Mohammad would take the items to a storage unit in Dearborn and remove the plastic security devices and stickers so they could be sold to purchasers on the internet.

“Over the past year, the Canton Police Department has been diligent with our investigations into organized retail criminal enterprises,” said Deputy Director Chad Baugh. “Our intention is to disrupt the trade of stolen merchandise in our region, therefore diminishing the number of venues for would-be thieves to sell their stolen goods. In the long run, legitimate retailers will see a reduction in thefts, therefore averting consumers from paying inflated retail prices to make up for the losses,” Baugh adds.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy said, “We are committed to prosecuting those who engage in organized retail crime. This kind of criminal activity can potentially and negatively affect every resident of Wayne County.”

