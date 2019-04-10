2 killed in fiery crash on Detroit's west side may have been chased

DETROIT - Two families are in mourning as investigators work to understand what led to a fatal crash on Detroit's west side.

Several people witnessed the crash and jumped in to help but, unfortunately, they weren't able to rescue Laquita Durant or Larry Hurst from the burning car.

The crash happened at 8 Mile Road and Wyoming Avenue and now two families are dealing with the loss of their loved ones. Durant is survived by her four children.

Investigation suggests someone chased the couple down Wyoming Avenue at a high rate of speed before the vehicle crashed into a tree. It's unclear who drove the other car.

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station shows a man sprinting out of a nearby store with a fire extinguisher to try and help the couple.

"Me going to the morgue, having to identify my older sister and having to tell this to her small children, it's not a good feeling," Durant's sister, Latera Durant, said.

