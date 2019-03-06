2 men sentenced in murder of 16-year-old killed while changing tire in Detroit

DETROIT - Two Detroit men have been sentenced in connection with the death of a 16-year-old boy who was killed while changing a tire on the city's west side.

Jeremy Lamar Cooley, 31, and Deangelo Sanchez Alexander, 18, are accused of killing Amauri Green and injuring Devin Johnson, 15, in a shooting.

Officials said Green was changing a tire around 7:15 p.m. Friday in the 20600 block of West Seven Mile Road when he and Johnson were shot.

Amauri Green (WDIV)

Medical officials took the teenagers to a hospital, but Green was pronounced dead.

Cooley is accused of driving a vehicle up to the teens while Alexander fired a gun. They're both charged with first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder and a felony firearms violation.

They were sentenced Wednesday to 30-60 years in prison.

Father of victim speaks

Green's father, Michael Green, said he still can't understand what happened to his son.

"Crazy, crazy. I got the news, and I was just crushed," he said.

For the first time since the shooting, Michael Green went to the spot where his son was slain.

"He was just silly, he would crack jokes and would do weird stuff. He was real happy and funny, just silly. Everybody loved him," Michael Green said.

Michael Green was on the phone with his son just minutes before the shooting. He said he asked his son to pick up his sisters.

"He said, 'Give me a second, I got a flat tire,' and I said, 'OK, call me right back,'" Michael Green said. "As soon as I hung up the phone, seconds later, my sister called screaming saying, my son was shot."

Johnson's father, Larry Johnson, spoke out about the shooting.

"I really don't understand this, it's senseless, it's a senseless shooting, the whole thing."

Johnson said before the shooting his son was inside a nearby T-shirt embroidery store when the suspects approached him.

"A guy walked up to Devin and asked Devin did he have a problem in the T-shirt store. Devin told him, 'Nah, I don't have a problem," Johnson said.

Police said there was an altercation before the shooting, but Green denied that report.

"My son wasn't in no altercation," Green said. "He wasn't fighting with nobody."

"I have faith in them, and the streets talk. These guys, they're not going to get away."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family pay for funeral costs. You can donate here.

