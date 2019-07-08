2 Metro Detroit priests accused of sexually abusing children

DETROIT - One Metro Detroit priest has been charged with sexually assaulting a child, while another has been removed from the church he preached at over similar accusations.

The Rev. Joseph "Jack" Baker was charged Monday with sexually assaulting a child younger than 13, while the Rev. Eduard Perrone was removed from his church Sunday.

Baker has been a pastor at St. Perpetua Parish in Waterford Township since 2008 and Perrone has been at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Grotto) Parish since 1994.

Baker was arrested Monday morning. Perrone hasn't been arrested or charged.

The cases are under investigation by the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

Anyone with information about sexual abuse by clergy or church representatives is asked to call police or the Attorney General's Office at 844-324-3374.

