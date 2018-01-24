2 Michigan State Police troopers shot in Branch County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two Michigan State Police troopers were shot Wednesday morning during the execution of a search warrant in Union Township.

The shooting happened at about 11:15 a.m. when a detective sergeant and trooper were working a cold case investigation, according to Michigan State Police.

Authorities said the troopers announced their presence before making entry into the home and the shooter leveled a long gun at the officers.

Shots were fired as the troopers attempted to take cover. The detective sergeant was shot in the chest and was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The trooper's hand was grazed and he did not seek medical attention.

The shooter has not been taken into custody and is believed to be confined to the property.

