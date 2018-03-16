2 teens face terrorism charge after Whitmore Lake school threat

Michael Gage Perks (left) and Eric Gordon Deaton (right) were charged in connection with a threat against Whitmore Lake Public Schools. (WDIV)

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two teens are charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism after a threat was made against Whitmore Lake Public Schools that forced the district to cancel Wednesday classes.

Eric Gordon Deaton, 18, of Whitmore Lake, and 17-year-old Michael Gage Perks, also of Whitmore Lake, both face the felony charge, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. They were arrested Tuesday, along with two other teens.

The other two teens -- another 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy -- both have been released from custody and do not face charges pending further investigation. All of the teens are either current or past students within the Whitmore Lake Public Schools district.

Northfield Township police said the threat made reference to "shooting up" a school building. Officers investigated the threat and decided it was credible.

"There is one true hero in all of this. That is the individual that had the courage to report this to school staff. If you know who that is please thank them for averting a potential disaster in our small community," reads a statement from Northfield Township police.

The school district was closed Wednesday as a precaution. The superintendent announced the closure Tuesday night. Schools officials said they became aware of a threat shortly after school Tuesday.

