2 women accused of trying to steal $1,900 worth of electronics from Target in Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two women were arrested Wednesday for trying to steal nearly $2,000 worth of electronics from a Target store in Bloomfield Township, according to police.

Officers said they were participating in Shop With a Cop -- a charity event designed to help underprivileged children during Christmas -- around 7:30 p.m. at the Target store at 2400 Telegraph Road.

Police learned two women were being questioned on suspicion of retail fraud in the loss prevention office.

Investigators said Keiana Wilson, 40, of Burton, and Dana Johnson, 18, of Flint, were arrested on felony retail fraud charges.

The women are accused of taking about $1,900 worth of electronics and trying to leave the store, police said.

Johnson is being held on $250,000 bail and Wilson is being held on $20,000 bail, police said.

Their next court date is scheduled for Jan. 3.

