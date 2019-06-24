2 women in critical condition after shooting on Detroit's east side

Rob Kim/Getty Images

DETROIT - Police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon that left two women in critical condition.

According to authorities, it happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Harold Street, just west of Mound Road. Police were called to the area and found a 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman who had been shot.

The women were rushed to a hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.

Police believe the two suspects were in a black Jeep.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5900

