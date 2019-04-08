2 young girls in critical condition after mother crashes minivan on Detroit's east side, police say

DETROIT - Two children are in critical condition Monday after their mother blew a stop sign and slammed into another car on Detroit's east side, police said.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Chalmers and Eastwood streets, police said.

"That's sad," one resident said. "That's real sad. I hope they make it through."

The impact of the crash was so powerful, the two girls -- ages 9 and 4 -- were thrown from the minivan.

"For something to happen like that, I just feel bad for those kids," a resident said.

The sisters were seriously injured, police said. Paramedics rushed them to the hospital in critical condition.

The 29-year-old mother was driving a Dodge Caravan west on Eastwood Street when she ran a stop sign and struck a Jeep Wrangler, which was traveling south on Chalmers Street, according to authorities.

"She should've thought twice about crossing that stop sign," a resident said. "Slow down, be safe, especially when you've got your children in the car."

After the Wrangler rolled over, police said a couple was able to get out of the Jeep and leave before police arrived.

"That's sad for you to have little kids like that in a car and somebody is not paying attention to what's going on," a resident said. "You should know better."

You can watch Priya Mann's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.