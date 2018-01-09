20-year-old man missing after argument with family members on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 20-year-old man who left his home after an argument with family members and never returned.

Kamil Gillette was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday at his home in the 1400 block of Iroquois Avenue. Police said there was an argument, and Gillette left the home.

Gillette is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has blonde hair, blue eyes and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with the letters DC written on it; an orange, hooded sweatshirt; white pants and red shoes.

Police said Gillette is in good physical condition, but suffers from a mental health condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5700 or 313-596-5740.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.