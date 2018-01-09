News

20-year-old man missing after argument with family members on Detroit's east side

Kamil Gillette left home after argument, failed to return

By Derick Hutchinson
Headline Goes Here

Kamil Gillette (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 20-year-old man who left his home after an argument with family members and never returned.

Kamil Gillette was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday at his home in the 1400 block of Iroquois Avenue. Police said there was an argument, and Gillette left the home.

Gillette is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has blonde hair, blue eyes and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with the letters DC written on it; an orange, hooded sweatshirt; white pants and red shoes.

Police said Gillette is in good physical condition, but suffers from a mental health condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5700 or 313-596-5740.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.