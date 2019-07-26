20-year-old men arrested for dumping debris in alley on Detroit's west side, police say

DETROIT - Two 20-year-old men were arrested for dumping debris in an alley on Detroit's west side, police said.

The pastor of a church in the 17600 block of Joy Road in Detroit called police July 15 to report an illegal dumping incident.

He said security camera footage showed two men getting out of a U-Haul truck and dumping a large amount of debris in a back alley on July 13.

Investigators identified the men as Brandon Novak and Joseph Journeau and obtained arrest warrants, police said. Both men turned themselves in July 22.

Novak and Journeau are charged with littering on private property.

