Gunman wanted for double shooting at Detroit BP gas station

Detroit police released this photo of the gunman wanted for shooting two people at a Detroit BP gas station Friday night.

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for an unknown gunman involved in a double nonfatal shooting that injured two people on the city’s west side Friday night.

The shooting happened at 10:55 p.m. Friday at the BP gas station in the 19100 block of Telegraph. The gunman entered the gas station and fired several shots, striking a 13-year old boy and 23-year old man.

Both of the victims are listed in critical condition. After the shooting, the gunman fled the location on foot. Detroit police are asking for the public's assistance in locating the gunman.

The gunman is described a black man in his mid-20s, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with a dark complexion and medium build. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with a Nike logo, dark colored shorts and white gym shoes.

Anyone who has seen the gunman or knows about his location is urged to call Detroit police at 313-596-5840.

