13-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting at Detroit gas station

DETROIT – Friends and family gathered Saturday night to pray for Damarian Johnson, a 13-year-old boy who was shot on Detroit’s west side Friday.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at a gas station in the 19100 block of Telegraph Road. Police said the gunman entered the gas station and fired several shots, striking Damarian in the head and a 23-year-old man.

Doctors had to shave Damarian's head for surgery. The family believes he can recover. Damarian had just graduated eighth grade.

The incident happened after his family had purchased a pizza, and went into the gas station. Damarian walked into the gas station to buy a pop and got caught in the crossfire.

Police released a photo of a person of interest in the shooting, and the subject turned himself in to police Saturday morning.

Both of the victims are listed in critical condition.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help assist the family with medical bills. You can donate here.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840.