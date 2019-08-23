Royal Oak man sues ex-girlfriend for not using birth control

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A Royal Oak man is suing his ex-girlfriend because she didn't take birth control, officials said.

UPDATE: The case was dismissed

It's the first case of its kind in Michigan. The legal logic calls the resulting pregnancy an assault on the man, according to records.

The lawsuit claims that if someone must legally disclose a sexually transmitted disease, they should also be obligated to make it clear in advance that they're not on birth control.

"It doesn't take very much other than a complaint and the filing fee in order to file a lawsuit," Local 4 legal expert Neil Rockind said.

The lawsuit is real. Officials said it was filed by Luke Strenski, 27, of Royal Oak.

Local 4 contacted Strenski through his attorney, but neither side of the case wanted to participate in this story.

You can watch Rod Meloni’s full story in the video posted above.