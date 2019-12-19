14ºF

Case dismissed after Michigan man sues ex-girlfriend for not using birth control

Suit was first of its kind in state

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A judge dismissed a case Wednesday after a Royal Oak man sued his ex-girlfriend for not using birth control.

Records called the resulting pregnancy an assault on the man.

The lawsuit claimed that if a sexually transmitted disease must legally be disclosed, it should also be made clear when someone is not on birth control.

Officials said Luke Strenski filed the suit. He declined to comment when news of the lawsuit was first announced over the summer.

