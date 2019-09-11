Fall 4Frenzy is BACK!

Nominate your favorite students in our Fall Fan Choice Awards

Throughout the year we want to feature students, athletes, parents and schools by giving them recognition for what they do. So JOIN THE FRENZY!

NOMINATE your favorite athletes and coaches in Football, Cross Country, Golf, Soccer, Swimming/Diving, Tennis, Volleyball, Field Hockey.

NOMINATE students and teachers in School Clubs like Robotics, Chess, Dance and more !

And NOMINATE any Unsung Heroes you might know (that special person, whether a parent, student or staff member who works behind the scenes to make everything come together). Fall Fan Choice Awards are open now at ClickOnDetroit.com/4Frenzy . Voting starts Oct. 1.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Our next Game of the Week is Oak Park @ Clarkston Friday at 7 p.m. Local 4 cameras will be there. Watch for highlights on Sports Final Edition Sunday at 11:35 p.m. and pictures on ClickOnDetroit .

Stay up-to-date with what's going on all season at ClickOnDetroit.com/4Frenzy .

And go to our 4Frenzy page and our 4Frenzy Facebook page for stories, pictures and videos of game highlights, fans in the stands, marching band and cheer squad, and a lot more!

STUDENT LIAISONS

We’re looking for students who want to be a liaison and take pictures or shoot video of your school’s games, events and more. If you’re interested email us at: 4Frenzy@wdiv.com .