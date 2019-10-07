45ºF

I-75 porn billboard fiasco makes SNL

Michael Che aired our dirty laundry to the nation

Miriam Marini

Michael Che mentioned the I-75 billboard story during Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live. (WDIV)
If the I-75 porn billboard situation wasn't embarrassing, or funny, enough for us to handle as a state, then Saturday Night Live has helped us take it to a national level.

The billboard high jacking was followed in close detail by local media, Metro Times even identified the actress in the video, and police are still looking for the two suspects who broke into the shack to hack the board's control center.

UPDATE: Teens arrested in connection with billboard porn along I-75

Comedian Michael Che briefly addressed the situation during the Weekend Update Segment on Saturday night.

Che ended the briefing with, "As a result, police say there were a record number of carjackings."

Watch Michigan’s moment in the lime light below:

