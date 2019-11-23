WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – More than a thousand Metro Detroit residents received a free turkey just before Thanksgiving. It was all a part of the Napoleon Free Turkey Giveaway presented by CNS Healthcare and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

One by one the turkeys were taken out of boxes and given to people in need.

“This is a total blessing,” said Mary McGhee.

McGhee is one of the many people who received a free turkey. She is now all prepared for the holiday.

“Turkey as you can see, candied yams, a green vegetable and tea, and love of course. This in itself will provide a good meal for Thanksgiving and hopefully leftovers,” said McGhee.

McGhee noted that she’ll have leftovers this year thanks to the turkey giveaway. Both CNS Healthcare and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office partnered up to help out over a thousand people this Thanksgiving season.

People waited in line at CNS Healthcare offices on Detroit’s West side for hours.

Michael Garrett with CNS Healthcare said it’s all a part of giving back. “One of the things that we do as an organization is we try not only conduct commerce in the areas that we are in, but we also try and respond to the needs of the community,” said Michael Garrett with CNS Healthcare.

Chief Robert Dunlap with Wayne County Sheriff’s Office noted that the community was grateful for the event. “Thanksgiving is a time of thanks and reflection,” said Dunlap.

He said this week was a tough week for officers in the Detroit Police Department. “I want to give my sincere thanks to officer Rasheen McClain of the Detroit Police Department and the ultimate sacrifice that he gave,” said Dunlap.

Many at the turkey giveaway followed suit saying this is the perfect time to show thanks. “Yes, I am. I’m thankful for today, everyday, especially today,” said McGhee.