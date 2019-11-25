CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Clinton Township Clerk Kim Meltzer has submitted a ballot proposal presented by marijuana advocacy group, Clinton Township Yes, to the Macomb County clerk.

The proposal language, submitted in an email on Friday, was written on circulated petitions asking voters to approve the presence of marijuana retail, grow, process, transport, and test establishments in Clinton Township.

Meltzer confirmed that 3,893 of the more than 5,700 signatures collected by Clinton Township Yes were validated.

“Whether you agree or disagree with the marijuana ballot initiative, our office complied with state election law authorizing us to validate signatures to place this initiative on the March 10, 2020 election ballot,” she said.

In her email to County Clerk Fred Miller, Meltzer asked that the Clinton Township Yes proposal be placed on the Mar. 10, 2020, Presidential Primary election ballot. A request for confirmation and a receipt of her submission was included in the email.

Michigan voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana use through a ballot measure in 2018 by a 56 percent to 44 percent margin.