DETROIT – Funeral arrangements have been announced for fallen Detroit police officer Rasheen McClain.

He was killed Wednesday night when a gunman opened fire on him and three other officers at a home in the 20000 block of Wyoming Avenue in Detroit. Officer Phillippe Batoum-Bisse was wounded but is expected to recover. A possible suspect was taken into custody, but no charges have been announced in the deadly shooting.

Visitation services will take place Wednesday, Dec. 4 and Thursday, Dec. 5 from 3-8 p.m at the Fisher Funeral home in Redford Township.

McClain’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

The 28-year-old suspect was after a 16-year-old girl, police said.

The alleged gunman has a criminal past that dated back to 2008, when he was convicted and sentenced to probation at the age of 14 for a home invasion.

In 2011, he went on trial for assault with intent to murder and armed robbery and carjacking. He beat those charges, but was convicted of felony firearm charges.

That same year, he was convicted of assault with intent to do great bodily harm at the age of 20 and served eight years in prison. He was released in March.

Police said the majority of his crimes seemed to target women he was involved with.

A 16-year-old girl said she was being stalked by the suspect two weeks ago when he reportedly shot up her family’s home on Detroit’s west side. She allegedly told police everything she knew about him.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said he launched an internal investigation because his officers failed to act. Craig said if officers had seen he was on parole, he would have been arrested.

The suspect is believed to be the gunman in three shootings, wounding six people, and killing Dontez Calhoun.

The suspected gunman is expected to be charged Monday or Tuesday.

For more details on McClain’s funeral arrangements, click here.