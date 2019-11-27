DETROIT – Two ninth-grade students at Henry Ford High School have been missing since the weekend, Detroit police said.

Kimora Kelley, 14, and T’mattia Douglas, 14, were last seen by Kimora’s family member around 11 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

This is the fourth time Kimora has gone missing, and the first time T’mattia has gone missing, according to authorities.

Kimora is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has a light complexion, brown hair and brown eyes, officials said.

T’mattia is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has a dark complexion, brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone who has seen the teenagers or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.