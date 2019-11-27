HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A generator is the Duffy family’s only hope of even having a little bit of power at their Harrison Township home.

They are victims of the high winds that ripped through Metro Detroit Wednesday.

“Oh yeah, we got no power at all,” Terrance Duffy said.

Terrance Duffy said his family has been in the dark for hours. The blackout is interfering with their Thanksgiving dinner preparation.

“We’re preparing. Everything is still in cans in the house. Turkey is still in the fridge,” Terrance Duffy said.

His wife, Polly Duffy, is not happy about this situation.

“Well, we have turkey, stuffing, and we have two pumpkin pies, one cheesecake, we have sweet potatoes, mash potatoes, fruit salad," she said.

Just down the street, Lynn Mejia is also in the dark.

“I can’t get my laundry done, my dishwasher is full of stinky dishes. My dishes are piled up. I got pies in the freezer,” she said.

There are pies for after the big Thanksgiving meal, but Mejia said without power, they may not make it until then.

“Well, we’ll see. We might have some unfrozen ice cream desserts,” she said.