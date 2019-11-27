DETROIT – Power outages are a concern in Metro Detroit on Wednesday, ahead of Thanksgiving, with a wind advisory in effect.

We are all under a Wind Advisory from until 9 p.m. with winds SW 15-30 mph gusting 30-50 mph late morning through the entire afternoon and early evening. This means any decorations or objects at home need to be secured, and we should watch for sporadic power outages with these winds.

Showers will become widely scattered this afternoon and evening and we likely will see a little wintry mix later on.

According to the DTE Energy Outage Map, scattered outages are being reported throughout Southeast Michigan. (How to check the outage map)

As of 5 p.m., 42,936 customers are without power with 876 outages.

As of 3:30 p.m., 50,129 customers were without power as a result of 775 outages.

As of 1:15 p.m., 57,149 customers were without power as a result of 661 outages.

As of 12 p.m., about 46,000 customers were without power.

As of 11:30 a.m., 33,448 customers without power as a result of 493 outages.

As of 11 a.m., 20,660 customers were currently without power as a result of 349 separate outages.

During and Extended Power Outage

Keep a list of emergency phone numbers handy. Unplug all motor-driven appliances (refrigerators and freezers), heat-producing appliances (stoves, curling irons, etc.) and sensitive electronic equipment (televisions, stereos and computers) to minimize the danger of fire and to prevent an electrical overload when power is restored.

Leave one light on so you’ll know when power is restored. Keep refrigerator, freezer and cooler doors closed as much as possible. If power will be out for a long time, contact a dry ice distributor.

Preparing for a Power Outage