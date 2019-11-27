DETROIT – Thanksgiving Day festivities in Detroit will close numerous roads.

Bus routes will also be changed as the Turkey Trot, America’s Thanksgiving Parade and Lions game draw large crowds to the city Thursday.

The People Mover will provide free rides on Thanksgiving.

Road closures

Limited access beginning noon Wednesday:

Amsterdam/Piquette from Cass to John R

Harper from Cass to John R

Palmer from Cass to John R

Ferry from Cass to John R

Farnsworth/Putnam from Cass to John R

Closed beginning 5 a.m. Thursday until about 10 a.m. Thursday:

Michigan at Cass

Fort Street from Trumbull to Woodward

Congress from Shelby to Randolph

Larned from Shelby to Randolph

Shelby from Congress to Michigan

Michigan from Cass to Woodward

Monroe from Woodward to Randolph

Lafayette Blvd. from Trumbull to Griswold

Washington Blvd. from Adams to Congress

Atwater from Civic Center Dr. to Third

Also, the southbound Lodge Freeway exits at W. Jefferson/Cobo and Larned Street (Exits 1A and 1B) and the northbound Lodge Freeway exit at W. Jefferson (Exit 1A) will be closed during the entire Turkey Trot. The Larned exit will reopen after the Turkey Trot race ends Thursday morning.

Bus route changes

Bus delays should be expected beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday.

East side bus routes will lay over at the Detroit People Mover’s Bricktown Station on Beaubien, north of Larned.

Bus passengers that need to get to the city’s east side routes from the Rosa Parks Transit Center may ride the People Mover to the Bricktown Station. Riders should see Detroit Department of Transportation personnel at the station for the transfer.

DDOT will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Day for all regular routes at regular fares. For more information, please call DDOT’s Customer Service Office at 313-933-1300 or visit RideDetroitTransit.com.

East side bus routes will resume regular service to the Rosa Parks Transit Center after 6 p.m.

Bus routes affected from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday:

3 Grand River

4 Woodward

5 Van Dyke/Lafayette

6 Gratiot

8 Warren

9 Jefferson

16 Dexter

18 Fenkell

23 Hamilton

31 Mack

42 Mid-City Loop

52 Chene

67 Cadillac/Harper

Bus routes affected from 7 a.m. Thursday until about 9 a.m. Thursday: