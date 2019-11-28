DETROIT – A 24-year-old woman was found shot about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday behind the wheel of a car near Fenkell Avenue and Artesian Street in Detroit.

Detroit police said the woman, identified as Paris Strickland, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene. Detroit police would not comment on whether Strickland was pregnant at the time of her death.

A 26-year-old man also was injured at the scene, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is listed in stable condition.

Detroit police are investigating this homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.