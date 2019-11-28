POINT EDWARD. Ont. – Canadian authorities seized 50 bricks of suspected cocaine from a truck at the Blue Water Bridge earlier this month.

According to authorities, the man was driving a semi truck when he arrived at the Blue Water Bridge Commercial Operations in Point Edward, Ontario on Nov. 18. He was sent for a secondary inspection.

During that inspection, authorities noticed an inconsistency in the weight of some of the boxes in the truck, so the boxes were examined.

Authorities found 50 packages of suspected cocaine that weighed a total of about 50 kilograms.

The driver, Guo Bing Zhao, 52, of Markham, Ontario, is charged with importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking. He is due in court Dec. 12.

The Blue Water Bridge connects Port Huron, Michigan to Canada.