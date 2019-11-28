ROMULUS, Mich. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped a woman at Detroit Metro Airport who said she was coming to the country to probe companies for sensitive data.

According to officials, the 29-year-old Chinese woman was a research scholar who traveling on an exchange visitor visa. She was questioned by CBP officers Nov. 14.

She told officials she wanted to get data regarding sensitive technologies from companies that she would take back to China to implement there.

Upon discovering that the woman’s intent went beyond the scope of activities allowed by her visa classification, CBP Officers allowed her to withdraw her application for admission and she was returned to China.

“Intellectual property theft is a CBP trade priority,” said Acting Port Director Robert Larkin. “CBP Officers are on the frontlines to prevent the theft of intellectual property rights and I commend the officers for their diligent work to reveal this traveler’s true intention.”