PORT CLINTON, Ohio – A barn fire killed 10 animals at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton, Ohio on Thanksgiving.

According to the park, the fire was discovered early Thursday evening. The barn was housing animals for the night.

WKYC reported that four antelopes, three giraffes, and three Red River hogs died. A zebra was able to escape the blaze.

Staff members were trying to get a giraffe that was at a pond at the time back into its enclosure, according to WKYC.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The park will be closed Friday.

Below is video from the scene taken by Aaron DiBucci: