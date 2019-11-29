CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A hit-and-run driver is still on the loose six years after a woman was found dead in the middle of a Clinton Township road, officials said.

Bobbi Roberts was found dead Nov. 29, 2013, in the right lane and shoulder area of northbound Gratiot Avenue, south of Capitol Boulevard, according to authorities.

Police said Roberts was struck and killed around 11:25 p.m. that day by a vehicle heading north on Gratiot Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene without stopping, authorities said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.