COMOX VALLEY, BC – A Canadian newspaper accidentally ran an ad for “photos with Satan” last week.

The Comox Valley Record published an editorial apologizing for the “lack of attention to detail," but not before a photo of the typo went viral on social media.

The mistake appeared in an advertisement for a Christmas parade. Children are able to get their photos taken with Old St. Nick at the event, not Satan, as the ad says.

“There is no excuse for it, and we aren’t about to use this space to make any. The same number of eyes proofed the ad as with anything that runs through the advertising and production departments,” the editorial said.