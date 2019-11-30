NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Detroit native and singer Kid Rock is making national headlines once again. This time he is in the spotlight for a racist rant he made about media mogul and billionaire Oprah Winfrey at his Nashville based bar, Honky Tonk.

A video of the rant made this week was obtained by TMZ. Rock was removed from the stage of the bar by security after making the rant which has surfaced online. “F... Oprah,” said Rock on stage.

“She can suck d*** sideways,” he added while making vile gestures. He also took aim at The View host Joy Behar. This is not the first time Rock has verbally attacked Behar. He made derogatory remarks about her on television before.

“Oprah Winfrey is like, ‘Hey, I just want white women to believe in this s***’ – f*** her,” Rock continued during the rant.

While making the remarks on stage, a member called Rock a racist.

In response Rock said “weird” people will call him “racist” for the attack and noted he would tell them, “Okay fine, f... off.”