TRENTON, Mich. – The mayor of the downriver Detroit community of Trenton has died.

The Detroit News reports that Trenton police confirmed Mayor Kyle Stack suffered an apparent fatal heart attack Friday. Stack was 62.

Voters elected Stack earlier in November to her third four-year term. Stack worked as city clerk and in Trenton’s parks and recreation office before being first elected mayor in 2011.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-MI) issued the following statement on the passing Stack.

“Kyle leaves a deep hole in our community. Kyle was not just a close friend and adviser to me, she was a visionary leader of Downriver. She loved Trenton and devoted everything to see it through good times and bad. I just spoke with her yesterday, we were planning one of our many girls nights. As a community we remember all she did and continue her work to make Trenton and Downriver a thriving community to live, work, and go to school,” Dingell said.