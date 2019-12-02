SOUTH LYON, Mich. – A community is coming together to remember a football player from South Lyon East High School who died after knee surgery.

Trevon Tyler, 17, died Friday after suffering a heart attack from a blood clot that moved to his heart.

Students wore white Monday in honor of Tyler, a junior who anchored the offensive line and played in the defensive line rotation until injuring his knee while playing Midland in October.

Pat Frigan, a bus driver who knew Tyler from driving the football team to away games, put a white ribbon on her bus Monday.

She described Tyler as “a very, very nice, respectful young man.”

Students also decorated Tyler’s locker.

“They took sticky notes, wrote letters to him and pasted them all over his locker," coach Joe Pesci said.

Pesci said Tyler’s locker will remain his and his jersey will fly at the team’s games next year. Players will have stickers with his number and initials on their helmets next season, as well.

A GoFundMe account was created to help pay for Tyler’s funeral.

Below is a letter from the school district regarding Tyler’s death: