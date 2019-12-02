AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Joe Louis Arena isn’t the only major arena in the area being torn down right now -- demolition on The Palace of Auburn Hills started Sunday afternoon.

Crews could be seen removing the name from the front of the arena. When it closed in 2017, The Palace of Auburn Hills was one of two arenas in the country that had not sold its name to a corporate sponsor -- The other is Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores said he’s working with a real estate company to redevelop the site. The mixed-use development is expected to include corporate offices, along with research and development and technology companies.

When The Palace opened in 1988, it revolutionized the way arenas were built. Its design has been the basis for nearly every arena built since.

In 2004, a fight broke out between players from the Detroit Pistons and the Indiana Pacers that grew into a larger brawl with spectators. Nine players were suspended and multiple fans were banned from The Palace.

READ: 15 years later: Remembering the 2004 Pistons-Pacers brawl

The final concert held at The Palace was Bob Seger on Sep. 23, 2017. A few weeks later, the final event at the venue was the Taste of Auburn Hills on Oct. 12, 2017.