GAYLORD, Mich. – Gaylord resident Michael Dean Estes was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison Monday after confessing to pleasing himself in front of 14 homes at night.

Police were contacted in May by a resident in the Michaywe area about a man peeping through windows. While investigating the complaint police spoke with several people who also noticed an unknown person near their homes.

The incidents dated back to July 2018. After being identified by police Estes was interviewed and confessed to pleasing himself in front of the homes. After being arrested he was charged with one count of indecent exposure by sexually delinquent person due to previous convictions and aggravated indecent exposure.