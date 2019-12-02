DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating after a man’s body was found on the city’s east side, according to authorities.

The discovery was made Monday morning on Waltham Street near East State Fair Avenue, police said.

Officials said the 26-year-old man was found near a home in the 19000 block of Waltham Street.

As police officers began the investigation, multiple people were seen grieving the man’s death.

“He was good,” one woman said. “He was just the average kid, you know. He was nice and he took care -- he did what he had to do for his family. He was just so funny and would give you anything.”

It’s unclear if police have anyone in custody, but one person was placed in the back of a police car.

The investigation is ongoing.

