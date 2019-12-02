Police investigating threats against students at North Farmington High School
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Police are investigating threats made against students at North Farmington High School, according to Dan Rodriguez, assistant police chief of the Farmington Hills Police Department.
Students brought the social media threats of violence to the attention of school officials and police. An investigation is underway to determine who is responsible for making the threats.
Rodriguez said additional police patrols will be at the school Tuesday and Wednesday.
